'Xo, Kitty' star laid bare true feelings after starring in Netflix drama

Sasha Bhasin joined Netflix drama ‘XO, Kitty’ as Praveena in Season 2

Xo, Kitty star Sasha Bhasin made honest confessions about her feelings before and after starring in the popular Netflix drama.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, who joined the teen series in the second season as Praveena, a new love interest for the titular character, played by Anna Cathcart, recalled being extremely stressed out before meeting the cast in person.

"Obviously, it’s very nerve wracking to join a show of this calibre [in] season two," she noted, explaining that Xo, Kitty was her first massive-scale project for which she flew to Korea.

The Pitt actress further emphasised that since "everybody loves" the show, she felt twice the responsibility to do her best. However, once she met the cast, they made her comfortable enough, making it easy for her to blend into her role.

"I immediately felt at home, I felt like we have such a beautiful dynamic, all of us. It’s really fun, and it’s kind of how it’s portrayed on the show. It really is a friend group of sorts," she continued. "I feel like that’s how Praveena was too."

"She’s technically new, but she was comfortable in the space that she was in," Bhasin says of her on-screen character.

Given the show's growing popularity, Netflix officially greenlit season 3 of XO, Kitty, announcing the news on Valentine’s Day 2025.