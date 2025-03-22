Vanessa Feltz admits she envies 'Loose Women' Linda Robson for one major reason

Vanessa Feltz has revealed she was dating someone last year, keeping their relationship completely private.
The 63-year-old-presenter, who dated singer Ben Ofoedu for 16 years before their devastating split in 2023.
Speaking to Entertainment Daily, Vanessa confessed: 'I was going out with someone last year for about four and a half to five months.'
After her split from Ben many were assuming she had been single for a while. However, the star now admits she struggles with single life and envies friends like Loose Women star Linda Robson, who prefers being single.
She said, ' I am not happy being single, I'd like to be like Linda Robson as she thinks men are trouble makers.'
Meanwhile, her former partner Ben,52, has already moved on with a 29 year-old Vanessa Brown.
Reflecting on her past, Vanessa recently admitted she sometimes feels incomplete without a partner.
