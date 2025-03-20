'Cheap Thrills' singer Sia files for divorce from husband of two years

Sia, the singer who often hides her face behind oversized platinum blonde wigs, has decided to part ways with her second husband, Daniel Bernad.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Cheap Thrills singer filed for divorce a year after welcoming her first child, Somersault Wonder Bernard, with her husband of two years.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, March 19, obtained by the outlet, the reason for the March 18 separation was “irreconcilable differences.”

The Unstoppable singer has requested legal and physical custody of her child, born on March 27, 2024, on the grounds of allowing visitations from her father. However, she demanded Bernad receive no spousal support.

In addition to her nearly one-year-old baby, the Australian singer and songwriter has two other adult children. In 2019, she adopted her two sons when they were 18.

Sia, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, married Bernad in December 2022. The private couple hosted an intimate ceremony for just six guests the following May.

The exclusive affair had a formal, candle-lit ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Before Bernad, the Adelaide-born musician was married to Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016.