Demi Moore marks Bruce Willis’ birthday milestone with touching note

Demi Moore celebrated her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ 70th birthday on Wednesday, March 19.

She uploaded an Instagram carousel of rare family photographs with Willis alongside a heartfelt caption.

In the caption she simply wrote, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you [red heart]."

Moore and Willis divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Willis married wife Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and they share daughters Mabel, and Evelyn.

The Oscar nominee post included many pictures of Willis, three older daughters and his granddaughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

The post began with Moore and her daughters smiling wide while cuddling him. There was also a solo image of The Substance actress and the Die Hard star embracing one another

On more image featured Moore holding Rumer’s first borne, Louetta in Willis' lap as he gave her a kiss. Her mother, Rumer, stood beside them and mimicked the kissing face as she kept her hand on her father’s back.

The Ghost star concluded the Instagram carousel with an adorable snapshot of Willis holding Louetta in his arms.

Emma, also celebrated her husband’s birthday with a touching Instagram tribute writing that, "I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you."

Bruce Willis retired from acting after he received an aphasia diagnosis in 2022. He was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.