Meghan Markle sends personal letter after Kate’s message to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle finally picked up her pen and laid bare her thoughts over the ongoing controversies surrounding her and her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has been making far more headlines after her Netflix show went live earlier this month alongside with the website for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

While sales for her brand still have a vague release of ‘Spring 2025’, With Love, Meghan is being ripped apart by critics and news outlets for being ‘unrelatable’ and ‘unoriginal’. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been wrapped in his own legal battles concerning his US visa case.

In the midst, Meghan seemingly sent a pointed message to her haters and critics after a podcast host made a post about the Duchess’ new show, foreshadowing the hate she would get because “for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything”.

Not Skinny But Not Fat host Amanda Hirsch had previously expressed her concerns for Meghan’s new show in an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Amanda shared an update as Meghan sent her a handwritten letter. She captioned the post as “OH MY DUCHESS”.

“Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don’t be! This is the fun part — let’s enjoy it,” Meghan wrote.

The letter comes after a report by Heat Magazine revealed the key role Kate Middleton as taken for Prince Harry amid his legal issues.

The Princes of Wales, who is acting as a “peacemaker” between Prince William and Harry, is determined to bring the feuding brothers together.

“She’s still holding out hope that, in time, things can heal,” a source told Heat magazine. “She’s not naïve about the challenges, but she’s not willing to give up fighting.”