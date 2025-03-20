Hilaria Baldwin hilariously reacts to criticism over ‘scolding’ Alec Baldwin at red carpet

Hilaria Baldwin reacts to criticism in funny way

Hilaria Baldwin is clearing the air, in her own humorous way.

After facing backlash over a red carpet moment where she seemingly shut down husband Alec Baldwin for interrupting her, the Yoga Vida founder took to Instagram on March 19 to respond with humor.

In a playful video, Hilaria and Alec lounged in bed while mouthing along to the now-viral interview.

When the clip ended, Hilaria turned to Alec and asked, "And that is called, what's the word of the day?"

Without missing a beat, Alec replied, "Manterrupting."

Hilaria then joked that the term could be taken in multiple ways—"a positive or a negative"—or even a case of "correctile dysfunction."

She continued, "The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time or sometimes our kids interrupt."

Right on cue, one of their seven children—Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2—began banging on the bedroom door, calling for "mommy."

With impeccable comedic timing, Hilaria quipped, "I think that's one of our children trying to get in."

But before tending to her little ones, she had one last request for Alec: "And now that we cleared all of that up, give me a kiss."

The Baldwin household wasn't done laughing just yet.

In another Instagram clip, Hilaria—snuggled up to Alec as he attempted to sleep—whispered a cheeky question, "I'm having a lot of women tell me they'd treat me better than I'd treat you—do you want to make a change?"

Alec, fully committed to the bit, instantly responded, "Yeah, I think this isn't working."

The couple’s lighthearted take comes after a March 11 interview at the Planet Hollywood grand opening, where Hilaria’s reaction to Alec cutting her off sparked online criticism.

When asked about a possible second season of their TLC reality series, The Baldwins, Alec jumped in mid-answer—prompting Hilaria to swiftly shut it down.

"Oh my god, when I'm talking, you're not talking," she told him. "No, when I'm talking, you're not talking."

Turning to the camera, she then joked, "See, this is why, yes, we'll have to just cut him out of the show."

While some online critics labeled her response as "rude," it’s clear from their latest videos that the Baldwins are taking the moment in stride—one laugh (and "manterruption") at a time.