Keke Palmer reveals the downside of childhood stardom

Keke Palmer has recently divulged the downside of child stardom.

The Nope actress, who rose to fame with True Jackson, VP in 2008, revealed that being “a child star was dehumanizing”.

“It was very, very stressful. I had to deal with a lot of opinions and thoughts that no kid really wants to deal with,” said the 31-year-old in a new interview with The Independent.

Keke told the outlet, “I’m happy with my life now, I can’t really sit here and regret any of it or harbour any resentment towards it because I’m out the other side.”

However, the actress-turned-author mentioned that it’s “hard to be a child performer”.

“It can be joyful while it can also be dehumanising, and I work really hard to be transparent about that with the next generation,” explained Keke.

The actress opened up that she became the breadwinner of her family at her young age.

“It was crazy to earn more than my parents,” mentioned Keke who was always the one supporting her family financially.

Meanwhile, Keke and her mother Sharon previously opened up about their experiences of working on Nickelodeon shows as a child star.

“I honestly do remember you having a lot to say about the Dan Schneider sets ... I remember you feeling a way about Nickelodeon ... I want to hear what you have to say,” said the actress during This Is Keke Palmer podcast in 2024.

Keke’s mom dished, “My honest opinion is I thought the whole atmosphere of the Dan Schneider set was very weird, very cultish.”

Sharon added that the “parents were very secretive” and that she “thought they all took themselves way too seriously and were obsessive about their children's careers on the network”.