TJ Holmes, Amy Robach spark engagement rumours after denying secret marriage

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach sparked engagement rumours weeks after quashing secret marriage speculations.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know hosting duo made headlines as they seemingly soft-launch their engagement.

On Monday, March 17, the two graced the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater with Robach, 52, wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger, a sight that set tongues wagging.

The co-hosts turned couple, posed alongside each other on the red carpet, smiling and showing off the dark blue jewel surrounded by dazzling diamonds.

Perfectly matching with her alleged engagement ring, Robach had donned a matching blue silk dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Meanwhile, Holmes wore a grey pantsuit. which he paired with a white button-down shirt.

Though the couple has not officially announced whether they are engaged, social media has been buzzing over the two being engaged.

During their latest date night Robach and Holmes fueled the rumours after denying they had married earlier this month. Fans, including her mother, were also convinced that the two had already tied the knot.

"The truth is my mom even asked me [if we were married] because we wear out [fitness tracking] Oura Rings," she told People at Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia N.Y.C. premiere on March 6.