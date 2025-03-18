Sean Diddy Combs urges pal Kanye West to 'be careful' amid high-profile feuds

Sean Diddy Combs urges pal Kanye West to 'be careful' with his recent activities

Sean Diddy Combs has once again garnered attention with his alleged phone call from jail, urging pal Kanye West to ‘be careful’ with his recent activities.

The 55-year-old rapper, who was previously arrested on charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering in September 2024, shared a piece of advice for West as recorded by The Shade Room.

In the recording obtained by the outlet, Diddy could be heard detailing his experience from behind bars in New York’s federal detention centre.

He told West, “This s*** is wicked, wicked, wicked. So you be careful. I need you out there, you feel me? And have some f***ing fun, because we not having no fun in in here. Get back behind the mic, have some fun, chop up them samples.

“Have some fun. Get back to smiling. F*** these other motherf***ers. They’ll waste your time.”

Hinting at his own release, the notorious rapper advised West to make the most of his music career and return to the stage, so he could see him perform live once he's out of jail.

Diddy further went on to add, “So put that love in your heart, and enjoy yourself, man. When I get out there, man, I want to see you f***ing tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage, actually rapping and actually performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s***.”

To which, West concurred, “Yeah, it’s time for me to grab the mic and get back [out there]. I love music again. There was a time when everything was so frustrating. I can’t even explain it.”

This comes on the heels of Kanye’s new single Flashing Lights, featuring Combs and his eldest daughter North.