'Proud dad' Nick Jonas captures hearts with parenthood update

Nick Jonas opens up about his life as a 'girl dad'

Nick Jonas is making the most out of his life as a 'girl dad' as he showcases his love for his only daughter Malti Marie Chopra.

The American singer, who shares daughter Malti Marie with beloved wife Priyanka Chopra, garnered attention over his recent social media post.

Taking to his Instagram, the Only Human singer shared a picture of himself wearing Malti’s multiple bow and floral hair clips, along with a cute caption.

Expressing pride, the 32-year-old captioned, “Girl dad life.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over his post as they rushed to the comments section, leaving adorable messages for his daughter.

One fan commented, “luckiest.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Pookie dad.”

A third gushed, “Perfect!! Good Job Malti.”

Another added, “Looks wonderful.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t hold back and reacted with red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Previously, the Midway actor shared a video on his social media account of the baby trying to cut her dad’s hair with toy scissors.

Jonas, who tied the knot with the Bajirao Mastani actress in 2018, welcomed their daughter in January 2022 through surrogacy.

On the professional front, the Love Again actor played a leading role in the comedy/drama film The Good Half.