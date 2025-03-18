AJ McLean reveals his daughter ‘hates’ THIS iconic Backstreet Boys song

AJ McLean has recently confessed his daughter doesn’t like Backstreet Boys’ one popular track.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, the musician revealed that his 12-year-old daughter Eliott hated band’s 1999 hit, I Want It That Way.

“My oldest daughter hates that song, hates it with a passion,” said the 47-year-old.

Sharing reason, the singer mentioned, “Because she gets teased at school when she walks into school.”

“When I drop her off, the boys [sing the lyrics], ‘Tell me why,’ and she's like, ‘Stop doing that,’” he explained.

McLean continued, “And then I start doing it to embarrass her because that's what dads do.”

The musician added that his daughter “still secretly likes” her dad’s music and “has her favourite tracks” as well.

The pop star, who shares two children with former wife Rochelle DeAnna, opened up that the band “love that song”.

“We love showing the meaning,” he told the outlet.

Earlier in January, the Backstreet Boys announced their return to Las Vegas for a residency called Into the Millenium at the Sphere which would take place in July and August.

It is reported that the band also set to release a reimagined version of their 1999 album Millennium called Millennium 2.0 in July.

“The fact that we get to redo this album again live, it's kind of reinvigorating, this excitement about what it was back in '99,” mentioned McLean.

He added, “It's going to be awesome.”