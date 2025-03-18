Martha Stewart proves ‘age is just a number’

Martha Stewart refuses to slow down despite reaching 83

Martha Stewart, the home and hospitality icon, continues to experiment despite being at the age of 83.

The lifestyle mogul smashed record in 2023 as the oldest woman to ever grace the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Two years post making huge waves at the time with her age-defying photoshoot, Stewart continues to strive for more.

In a recent interview with ELLE, the Martha Stewart Living star revealed future plans towards which she is working hard.

“The next [magazine] cover will be in a bikini!” announced Stewart.

People reported that the “renaissance” woman has been striving for the past few months to show her figure in a bikini in the next swimsuit shoot.

The iconic pose of the record-breaking SI cover showed Stewart in a white swimsuit with a plunging neckline and an orange cover-up.

Reportedly, for the renowned photoshoot she “did Pilates three, maybe four times a week and did not have a drink — no alcohol whatsoever for two months.”