Conan O’Brien will be hosting Oscars 2026?

The Academy Awards officials reveal if Conan O’Brien will return to host Oscars 2026

Conan O’Brien impressed everyone with his hosting skills in debut performance at Oscars 2025.

As per Daily Mail, 2025 Oscars have garnered 19.69 million total viewers and 4.54 rating among adults 18-49 reaching a five-year high in both.

Having drawn widespread acclaim for the gig on March 2, the comedian was speculated to return the following year to flex his hosting chops.

Disney’s executive VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment, Rob Mills, shared that 61-year-old had been offered the position as host for 2026 too as he “absolutely nailed it”.

The decision to bring back the iconic host for the 98th annual Academy Awards scheduled to take place at Dolby Theatre, Hollywood was announced March 17.

People got the press release in which the iconic legend quipped that the reason he is hosting next year too is that he wanted to hear The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody “finish his speech”.

Brien wittingly pointed towards record-breaking five minutes and 36 seconds acceptance speech in the standard 45-second time slot.

The Oscars CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang released a joint statement in this regard.

“We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 98th Oscars!” the pair announced.