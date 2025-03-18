One Direction Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott dating?

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott have recently caused a stir among fans after being spotted in the seaside town of Aldeburgh, leaving people wondering about their romance.

Photos from The Sun show Tomlinson and McDermott relaxing at The Suffolk, sharing fish and chips with a few cocktails.

An insider shared with The Sun: "Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk and he absolutely charmed her, it's clear he thinks she's drop-dead gorgeous too.”

"Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special."

The Suffolk is a favorite spot for a meal on the Suffolk coast, known for its fresh, locally sourced menu.

However, the source reported that this wasn’t their first time out together, as they’ve been on several low-key dates in recent weeks and have been talking for a while now.

Insiders further said that their shared love for family has brought them even closer.

Despite their connection, the singer has been vocal about his dislike for Love Island, the show that launched the media influence’s career.

Moreover, Neither Tomlinson nor McDermott has commented on the dating rumors.