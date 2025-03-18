Meghan Markle issues update just day ahead of Prince Harry’s visa decision

Meghan Markle, who is gearing up to launch her lifestyle brand, shared an update just hours ahead of Prince Harry’s important deadline on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex has been promoting her brand, As Ever, since early this year after she announced the name change from American Riviera Orchard, last month.

Following the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the website for As Ever went live. In the series, Meghan is hyping up the products that she would be later selling including her “fruit preserves”.

On Monday, the Duchess took the official As Ever page on social media and posted an aesthetic photo of her as she is about to wash a bowl of blueberries. The photo is captioned as “Simple pleasures”.

The update came just a day before Prince Harry is set to face a crucial verdict by a federal US judge on his Visa application. The judge has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to unveil a redacted version of the visa on Tuesday, which is expected to answer whether Harry lied on his immigration or not.

There is slim chance that Prince Harry could be in hot water as he could be deported back to the UK if he is proved to have lied about drug use on his application.

According to journalist Charlotte Griffiths, Meghan has “no intention” of leaving America. Moreover, Harry will do anything to “be with his children”.