Meghan Markle gives surprising honour to Kate Middleton in new message

Meghan Markle gave a sweet nod to Princess Kate by following in the footsteps of the future Queen at a special event.

The former working royal took to her official Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into the Sussexes' intimate celebration on St. Patrick's Day.

In a video story, the Duchess of Sussex was seen preparing 'green waffles,' a colour associated with the religious and cultural holiday.

Meghan shared rare glimpses of her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, enjoying their food.

Moreover, the Duchess penned a heartfelt caption in another story, reading, "Happy St. Patrick's Day."

Notably, Meghan's delightful message is seen as a surprising honour for the Princess of Wales, who is colonel of the regiment and made a powerful solo appearance at the Irish Guards parade on Monday.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Catherine first wished "Happy St Patrick’s Day!" and expressed her "great" excitement to be back to join the "Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks" after cancer treatment.

"Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today," she further said.