Kate Middleton drops major hint about next joint tour with Prince William

Kate Middleton marked her return to a significant royal event in the calendar following her nine-month cancer battle last year.

The Princess of Wales, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, attended the St Patrick’s Day parade on Tuesday after skipping it last year due to her health concerns.

Kate appeared in high spirits during the celebrations. She was dressed in a bottle green Alexander McQueen coat and a matching felt beret style hat with floral detail, with an addition of a gold shamrock brooch of the Irish Guards.

Following the parade, the Princess met with the soldiers and veterans in the Sergeants’ Mess at Wellington Barracks.

While speaking to Corporal Adam Hamilton, an Australian reservist, Kate got candid about her plans to visit a special location with her family for their next holiday.

“George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand,” she told the Colonel about her firstborn.

“I would like to go back there with them now. It’s finding time to do that.”

Kate added that she “loves” to travel despite “long flights” but she also “love the Middle East because that’s familiar to [her from] growing up”

She also hinted that more travel when it comes to royal tours.

“There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it’s brilliant to experience it,” she continued. “We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it’s being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity.”

Prince William’s wife teased that she may travel to Down Under with her children.

“I might see you down there!”