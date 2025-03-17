Meghan Markle's strained relationship with father remains in spotlight: 'need to talk'

Thomas Markle, dismissed her new Netflix series, 'With love, Meghan' as 'inauthentic.'

Meghan Markle's complicated relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, continues to draw attention as he once again criticised her.

The 80-year-old recently dismissed her new Netflix series, 'With love, Meghan' as 'inauthentic,' claiming he could tell tell when his daughter was faking it on cameras.

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, with their relationship only growing distant over time.

In a past interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan admitted she felt she had lost her father, suggesting little hope for reconciliation.

Psychologist and trauma specialist Stefan Walters noted that family estrangement-especially when played out in public- can be deeply painful for both sides.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he explained, 'When there's an estrangement, it can be difficult and hurtful to be reminded of that connection.

'The fact that people still feel the need to talk about suggests there are unresolved emotions-perhaps sadness, anger, or grief. Meghan likely experiences these emotions too.'

Despite the ongoing tension, Meghan has remained silent on her father's latest remarks.