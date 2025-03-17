'Twilight' still has 'unsafe' secret blooper featuring Kristen Stewart

'Twilight' makers didn't release the blooper reel for safety reasons

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart gained a massive recognition and fan following from their Twilight movie series.

Led by Pattinson and Stewart, the franchise debuted in 2008 and continued till 2012. The series also featured Taylor Lautner, Ashely Greene, Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed and others.

The globally acclaimed franchise is still considered as the best among fans.

One thing which has been recently discovered is that the fans’ favourite classic still has a secret blooper that has not been released by the creators as they consider it as Not Safe for Work (NSFW).

Actor Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale disclosed that there is a compilation of clips in archives, which is still unreleased.

Rathbone told Collider that the clips featured the lead actress Kristen displaying a chain of swearwords.

He revealed, "There was one time where they put out a special blooper screening—I think this is for 'Breaking Dawn' or 'Eclipse'—where it was just every time Kristen curses.”

“It was like, when she's messing up her lines… It’s like eight minutes long. It is amazing."

The most-watched film series consists of five films starting from Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn (2011) and Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012).