Kanye West under fire again for new project's obscene requirements

Kanye West in fire again

Kanye West has done it again.

The disgraced rapper is making waves again—this time with a casting call that’s raising more than a few eyebrows.

The 47-year-old took to social media over the weekend, announcing he’s putting together a new choir called The Hooligans and is looking for a very particular group of volunteers.

But it wasn’t the idea of a choir that caught people’s attention—it was the list of requirements.

West’s post on X outlined strict guidelines for hopefuls, specifying that applicants must be men, fit, and, in his words, “NO FAT PEOPLE.” The post also added another unusual criterion: those interested must have “the skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker.”

The I Wonder artist has been vocal in his support for Combs, who is currently in custody facing federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

But the list of choir prerequisites didn’t stop there.

Candidates must also have shaved heads—or be willing to shave them if selected. And then came the most shocking line: participants “MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS.”

West had previously introduced a line of T-shirts featuring swastikas in February, sparking outrage. His latest announcement reignited the backlash, with many questioning his continued use of such controversial imagery.

The reaction on social media was swift and divided.

Some people took a sarcastic approach, with one person quipping, “Not dark or skinny enough, damn.” Others, however, didn’t hold back their criticism.

“This is straight-up clown behavior. If you’re begging for attention this hard, you’ve already lost. Swastikas? Fat-shaming? Obsessing over skin color? You sound like a joke trying way too hard to be edgy. Nobody with self-respect would waste their time on this garbage,” wrote one commenter.

Others kept it short but direct: “I really hope nobody shows up” and “This gonna end badly.”

West has faced significant fallout over the years due to his public antisemitic remarks, which led to him being dropped by his talent agency and losing multiple endorsements in 2022.

His latest move only adds fuel to the fire, leaving many wondering where he goes from here.