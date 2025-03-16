Rachel Zegler shares wholesome moment with young 'Snow White' fans

Rachel Zegler forms precious bond with little ‘Snow White’ fans

Rachel Zegler found the true reward of her hard work in Snow White remake in her young fans’ joy.

The 23-year-old actress took to Instagram following the premiere of her movie, on Saturday, March 15th and shared a wholesome moment.

In the video, Zegler was seen crouching down in front of a group of children dressed in Snow White's costume as she interacted with them.

At one point in the video, Zegler gushed about a girl’s dress who complimented her pink gown, “You like my dress? I like your dress."

Zegler, who portrays Snow White in the movie, told another little girl, “You look just like her. I love it," pointing to a picture of the cartoon version of Snow White.

As Zegler turned to another group of kids, she could be heard saying, “They look very fabulous.” “You look very lovely,” Zegler told a young boy dressed as Prince Charming.

"Magic mirror on the wall… these little Snow Whites might just be the cutest of them all!," the actress wrote in the caption of the video.

This comes after Zegler and her co-star in the movie, Gal Gadot sparked feud controversy ahead of the movie premiere. Although the actresses posed together for photographs, an insider informed that the co-stars are not fond of each other.’