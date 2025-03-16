What’s the real reason Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce has been one of the most talked-about splits in Hollywood after Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Fans and the media have been left wondering what really went down between the two superstars, as there's no such news about their sudden parting ways.

However while neither of them has spilled all the beans, The Kardashians star hinted at some of the reasons behind their decision to go their separate ways.

Kim had a chit-chat with her sister Khloe Kardashian on their family show The Kardashians. After Khloe shared her feelings about her split from Lamar Odom, Kim told her sister she totally gets it, as sometimes, the only choice is to turn the page and start fresh.

“That’s the hardest part, I’ve been there, when you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality,” Kim shared during Feb. 13 episode.

“And then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back—but you can’t live with the new person. I get it," continued.

As the mom of four, Kim opened up about how tough it was to make the decision to end her marriage after six years.

“It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of your personal reasons, but circumstances change that force your marriage to end,” she added.

The reality star went on confessing: “I’ve been there, Khloe’s been there, and so when you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want—but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

