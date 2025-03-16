Meghan Markle marks major win as US judge drops bombshell on Prince Harry

Meghan Markle received good news about her career's future while her husband Prince Harry landed in major trouble.

The Duchess of Sussex is making it to the negative headlines since the release of her Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

Several royal experts and fans called out the former Suits actress for not creating relatable content.

Amid the ongoing backlash, Meghan marked a big win after a social media expert claimed that the mother-of-two is still in a "win-win situation."

According to Express, James Holton said, "Honestly, she’s got nothing to lose: if the show is successful in the long run, it will lay the foundation for a broader lifestyle empire, leveraging partnerships, product lines, and crack new content deals."

"If it fails, controversy will keep her visible, ensuring continued relevance," the expert added.

Notably, the Duchess received a message of support as Harry's US visa case took a shocking turn.

Daily Mail reported earlier that Judge Carl Nichols revealed the release date of those legal documents which will indicate if the Duke lied on his immigration papers related to drug consumption or not.