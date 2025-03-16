King Charles latest move highlights his ongoing cold shoulder to Prince Harry

King Charles III has once again demonstrated his loyalty to Queen Camilla, spending over $3 million to purchase an old mill next to her private country retreat, Raymill House.

The move aims to prevent the property from being turned into a wedding venue, which reportedly caused Camilla "great anxiety."

According to Daily Mail, Camilla was distraught over the prospect of strangers celebrating near her garden walls, saying, "A proposal to sell The Old Mill next door and turn it into a wedding venue has caused her great anxiety. Think of it - dozens of wedding guests carousing every weekend just the other side of her fence."

Another close friend of her added, "There was an imperative to act for Camilla's protection and privacy because a potential buyer sought to maximize commercial use of the property as a short-term holiday rental and wedding venue."

The King's purchase ensures that Camilla will have her haven untouched, with a security-vetted tenant moving in to prevent any "inappropriate use."

This move highlights Charles' ongoing cold shoulder to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While Charles spares no expense to shield Queen Camilla from minor inconveniences, he has shown little effort to mend fences with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, King Charles has not offered an alternative home or base in Britain, despite Harry and Meghan reportedly wanting one to maintain family ties.

A royal insider commented, "The new arrangement is a pragmatic solution, being both a sound financial investment and a way of maintaining Her Majesty's privacy, protection, and continued enjoyment of her much-loved home, without any public funds being used."

As King Charles splurges millions to shield Camilla from noise, his own grandchildren remain effectively barred from having a relationship with him in the UK.

A royal expert noted, "The King is making it clear that some family ties are worth protecting - but others are left to fray."