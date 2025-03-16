Prince Harry US visa case takes shocking turn as judge announces decision

Prince Harry US visa case gets bombshell update as judge announces decision

Prince Harry appears to be in hot water as his US visa immigration case takes a shocking turn with the new order passed by the judge.

The Duke of Sussex’s visa application came into question after the royal had admitted to recreational drug use in his memoir, Spare. A conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has been pursuing the case to release Harry’s visa files to the public to see whether he had lied on the application and was granted a favour by former President Biden.

The case, which was officially closed in September, was once again reopened last month just weeks after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the new US President.

In the latest update reported by DailyMail, Judge Carl Nichols had ruled that Prince Harry’s visa files must be made public by Tuesday.

The judge set he deadline as it will give “the clearest indication yet as to whether the Duke of Sussex lied on his immigration paperwork”.

The Department of Homeland Security is being ordered to release the redacted version of the paperwork which has been deemed “appropriate” by the judge.

It is still unclear as to what the secret contents would be. However, DHS lawyers previously stated that “three items will be released with redactions but a fourth must remain private”.

Meanwhile, Harry’s team has always said he was “truthful” in his application.

The news comes after Trump, who has publicly expressed his dislike for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shared that he would not deport King Charles’ younger son.