Johnny Depp confesses how media took a toll on life after Amber Heard split

Johnny Depp, Hollywood legend who spent decades in the spotlight, confessed that fame hasn’t always been smooth sailing, especially after his messy legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp and Heard’s legal battle was a storm that began brewing back in 2016 when the actress filed for divorce and accused him of abuse. However, things took a turn for the worse in 2018 when she wrote an article about surviving domestic violence, which Depp claimed damaged his career.

And recently, the Hollywood star recently opened up about how overwhelming it was when his career took off, admitting he was “freaked out” by the attention.

In Tara Wood's upcoming four-part documentary on Tim Burton, the 61-year-old actor opened up and shared, "People would whisper and point their finger and stuff. I felt like sort of this raw nerve on display."

Depp and director Tim Burton have been a perfect pair, teaming up for hit films like Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Their collaboration has been nothing but perfection for the audience.

Johnny Depp feels a deep connection with Tim Burton, saying they've always "seen eye to eye" in many ways.

The Minamata actor shared: "What I noticed the first time we met was he wasn't saying very many words. [Tim] would begin a sentence and I would go 'Oh yeah,' and then we would talk about Boris Karloff or something. We related on a lot of levels."

Still, while filming Edward Scissorhands in 1990, Johnny Depp couldn’t shake the fear that he was messing it all up.