‘Still Gonna Love You’: Gwen Stefani hints at ‘heart break’ by Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani release new single amid Blake Shelton marriage trouble rumours

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s marriage seems to be in trouble after former released her latest single Still Gonna Love You.

The songstress has fans buzzing over the lyrics of her latest single, sparking fresh speculation about her marriage.

The No Doubt frontwoman, known for her deeply personal songwriting, dropped the emotional track as part of Bouquet Deluxe, her newly released album.

The song, a collaboration with Finneas, carries lyrics that hint at a strained relationship, leaving listeners reading between the lines.

"You can push me away / Go ahead and make your mistakes," Gwen, 55, sings in the heartfelt ballad. "I won’t judge you / Nothin’ that you can say if you want me to hate you / I’m still gonna love you."

The lyrics continue with, "And I know you’re not trying / To break my heart, but it still hurts the same," adding even more fuel to the ongoing rumors about her marriage to Shelton.

Speculation about their relationship has swirled for months, with the couple previously shutting down rumors of trouble in paradise.

But with Gwen’s latest release and Blake, 48, making his own eyebrow-raising announcement about "recreational use," fans are left wondering if there’s more to the story.

Bouquet Deluxe, released today (March 14), features acoustic versions of every song from her Bouquet album, which originally dropped in November last year. While the new song may have left fans with questions, one thing is certain—Gwen knows how to keep listeners hooked.

Gwen and Blake, who tied the knot in a dreamy Oklahoma ranch wedding in July 2021, have yet to comment on the meaning behind the song. But if history has taught us anything, Stefani’s music often speaks louder than words.