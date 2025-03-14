Gene Hackman’s $80million fortune sparks legal drama

Gene Hackman’s cause of the death has been ruled as cardiovascular disease

The fate of Gene Hackman’s $80million fortune remains uncertain after the legendary actor’s demise at the age of 95.

To note the Oscar winning actor died seven days after his pianist wife Betsy Arakawa breathed her last.

An interesting turn surfaces in the recent reports as Hackman had named Arakawa as the successor trustee of his estate leaving his ample wealth in her hands.

However, with both now deceased, questions arise over how the estates will be distributed, particularly concerning Hackman’s chidren, Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie.

One more twist to the angle, is Arakawa’s wil as it directs her estate toward charitable causes, stating that her wealth should be placed in a trust to support community-beneficial initiatives.

The experts suggest that the situation coud lead to tensions within the famly as they navigate the inheritance process.