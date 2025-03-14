Brad Pitt pushes his limits in new ‘F1’ trailer: watch

Brad Pitt test his boundaries as gains momentum up a notch in the upcoming F1 movie.

The film’s director Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, raved about Pitt’s driving skills ahead of the trailer’s debut.

"Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it's not something you can just learn overnight," he told reporters. As per Entertainment Weekly.

"The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness," he said

Kosinski continued, "This film has got it all: Brad Pitt, speed, thrills, an epic underdog story, drama, humour, and a little bit of romance."

The new full trailer features the Oscar winner driving up to 180 mph on a real Formula 1 track.

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes who raced in the 1990s but retired after a horrible crash. A Formula 1 team owner and friend, Ruben (Javier Bardem), reaches out to Hayes and asks him mentor a learner driver, Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Damson Idris).

In the latest trailer, a montage of racing footage plays as Ruben explains how Hayes' reputation has gone downhill but there’s still a chance he can come back on top.

"Some people look at Sonny Hayes. They see a guy who lives in a van. A gambling junkie who missed his shot. The best that never was," Ruben says in the clip. "But I see possibility."

The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

The film, F1, is slated for release in theatres and IMAX on June 27, 2025.