Sharon Stone spills the tea about ‘Another Simple Favor’ casting

Sharon Stone has recently made shocking revelations about being cut from Another Simple Favour cast.

On March 13, the Basic Instinct actress shared her thoughts on an Instagram post of the E! News show Hot Goss.

“I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it,” wrote the 67-year-old.

However, a source told PEOPLE that director Paul Feig “had spoken to Sharon about a role in the movie, but the financials didn't work out”.

“As often is the case, the budgets didn’t align,” continued an insider.

The source pointed out, “No one was dropped from a role.”

“There was interest, as often is the case with movies, and budgets didn’t align. That’s how benign it is,” said an insider.

Therefore, the source mentioned, “They cast Elizabeth Perkins. As often is the case, the budgets didn’t align. No one was dropped from a role.”

“You have to be cast before you’re dropped. She was never cast, so she wasn’t dropped,” added an insider.

Nevertheless, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles as frenemies Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively in the sequel.

On March 7, the director told PEOPLE at the movie’s premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas, “When I work with actors, I give them a lot of leeway.”

“I want them to figure out what they want to wear, etc., because I was an actor, I know. Like if I'm just saying, ‘Say this. Say this the way I wrote it,’ I'm cutting off this huge bit of talent,” he further said.

It is pertinent to note that Sharon was cast in the upcoming third season of Euphoria, and now she’s starred in the action sequel Nobody 2.

Meanwhile, Another Simple Favor will release on Prime Video on May 1.