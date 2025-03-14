Cassie announces happy news after slamming Diddy's assault footage claims

Cassie said 'yes' to Alex Fine a year after ending her relationship with Diddy

Cassie Ventura is about to become a boy mom!

The singer, who rose to fame during her 10-year-relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, confirmed the exciting news while celebrating her husband Alex Fine’s birthday on Instagram.

In a heartfelt post on Thursday, March 13, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura gushed over her husband before slipping in the big reveal.

“You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad,” she wrote. “And I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!”

Cassie, 38, and Fine, 32, are already parents to daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3. She first hinted that baby number three was a boy in February when she announced her pregnancy with a blue heart emoji.

The couple’s love story began in 2018 after Ventura’s high-profile split from Diddy. Fine proposed just a year later, and the two tied the knot within days.

While Fine has yet to comment on Ventura’s 2023 sexual assault lawsuit against Combs — which was settled within a day — he spoke out after damning footage of the music mogul attacking her surfaced in 2024.

Without naming names, Fine slammed “abusers” in a pointed Instagram message.

Just hours before her gender announcement, Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor slammed Diddy’s new claims that CNN “altered” the video footage from 2016 showing Diddy attacking Cassie.

“It’s not surprising Diddy would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial,” Wigdor said in a statement to DailyMail.