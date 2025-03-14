Kate Middleton's family relative ignites feud with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa's family member has invites Meghan Markle's wrath with her criticism on the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show.

The Irish TV and radio presenter Vogue Williams, who has a unique connection to the royal family through her husband Spencer Matthews, has ignited feud with Prince Harry's wife.

Spencer is the brother of James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton, sister of the Princess of Wales.

She went on sharing her opinions on Meghan's lifestyle series during a recent episode of her podcast "My Therapist Ghosted Me". Williams specifically targeted the former Suits star's rainbow platter of fruit shown in the Netflix series.

"I saw a bit where she was making her kids a rainbow platter of fruit," she said while contrasting this with her own more modest approach to feeding her children.

She continued: "First of all, I thought I was doing well mixing Rice Krispies and Cheerios - like, you can have two cereals in one! And she's there like... did you see the rainbow [platter]?"

The criticism comes amid ongoing tensions between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales as the royals are believed to be not on speaking terms with Meghan.