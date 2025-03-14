Palace shares details as King Charles holds meeting after Meghan's message

King Charles III has opened Buckingham Palace to host a special reception after Meghan Markle's announcement about her new podcast.

The 76-year-old was in high spirits as he met with changemakers during a 'Water and Climate' reception at the Palace on Thursday, supporting the international charity WaterAid.

The video and message about the event were shared on the royal family's official Instagram account on Friday.

The video was captioned: "We are deeply honoured that our Patron, His Majesty The King, hosted a Reception at Buckingham Palace last night, bringing together changemakers, young leaders and decision-makers to drive action on water and climate change."

The statement continued: "Together, we can support communities to withstand extreme weather, keep clean water flowing, and create a brighter, more resilient future for all.

"Change starts with water."

King Charles became Patron of WaterAid in 2024, having previously served as the organisation's President from 1991 to 2024.