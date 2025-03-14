Tom Holland begins epic journey in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland was recently spotted on set of The Odyssey in Methoni, Greece for the first time.
The Spider-Man star was seen clad in simple brown cloak and sported a clean-shave look as he was seen in surrounded by extras in the Methoni Castle.
The extras cast had also worn typical Greek style armour with bronze breastplate, feathered helmets and spears.
Alongside this, period-accurate ships were also spotted in the nearby harbour.
While the role hasn’t been officially announced yet, rumours are swirling that Holland is playing Telemachus, son of Odysseus, as per EuroWeekly.
Meanwhile Matt Damon, whose look in full Trojan armour was revealed last month is speculated to playing Odysseus, King of Ithaca and Anne Hathaway is expected to play Penelope, Odysseus wife.
The upcoming film of the Oscar winning director is the most expensive film.
In addition to Holland, Damon and Hathaway, the film’s star-studded cast includes, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Mia Goth and Zendaya.
Earlier this year, the Universal Pictures confirmed that the film will be shot in IMAX for mind blowing cinematic experience.
The Odyssey is slated for release on July 17, 2026.
