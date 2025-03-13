Prince William reacts with excitement as Aston Villa advances to Quarter finals

Prince William could not contain his excitement as Aston Villa celebrated a historic triumph at Villa Park securing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Birmingham-based club entered Wednesday’s match with a comfortable 3-1 advantage from their first-leg victory in Belgium.

A lifelong Aston Villa fan, Prince William is expected to attend the highly anticipated quarter-final match at Villa Park.

Previously the royal extended his support to the team, sharing an encouraging message on social media.

Posting on Instagram, William wrote, ‘Great to pop in to see @avfofficial yesterday ahead of tonight’s Champion’s League game!’

The Prince of Wales has long been passionate about football and as patron of the Football Association regularly engages with clubs and players.

His visit to Aston Villa came just weeks after a meeting with football manager Thomas Tuchel in his official capacity.