Robert De Niro reveals truth behind Oscars snub at his first win

Robert De Niro, a legendary actor, recently revealed the reason for his absence from Oscars on his first ever Academy Award win.

Despite getting on to secure second Oscar award six years later and a total of nine Oscar nominations, his no-show at the first one is still a point of discussion today.

During his latest appearance at Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Intern star confessed that he was in Italy at the time to shoot a film with director Bernardo Bertolucci.

The 81-year-old shared that he was in fact oblivious to the fact that he had won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II.

The Joker alum found out about the win the next morning since it is nine hours later in Italy.

When the host Seth Meyers inquired if he thought of watching the ceremony on TV, Killers of The Flower Moon actor clarified that probably back in the day one couldn’t “watch it [in other countries]”.

Moreover, the star also candidly said that he really didn’t think he was going to win.

For the unversed, the megastar is currently in the news for sparking ‘family row’ with his plans to leave big fortune for his baby daughter.