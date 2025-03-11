Ariana Grande surprises fans with 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe' edition

Ariana Grande announces latest album Eternal Sunshine in latest update

Ariana Grande has announced her latest album Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, leaving fans in absolute awe of her work.

The singer, who previously garnered appreciation with her spectacular performance in Wicked, took to her Instagram to drop more details about her forthcoming album.

Posting a glimpse of the expanded version, the 31-year-old wrote in the caption, “Eternal sunshine deluxe.3.28.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the good news as they rushed to the comments section to share their delightful responses.

One fan commented, “OMFGGGGGG IM SO READY.”

Another chimed in, adding, “THIS ALBUM COVER.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “Omg thank you for this Monday gift.”

The album, slated for release on March 28, has already become a commercial success, earning the singer her sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

During an exclusive interview with Variety, Grande opened up about the deluxe edition as she teased its completion.

She told the outlet at the time, “It’s a very special project. I wanted to make sure the new tracks really counted.”

While other details still remain under wraps, the album is slated to feature some of the singer’s Billboard 100 chart-toppers, including Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends.