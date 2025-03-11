Angelina Jolie lays down stringent rules for Pax after two road accidents

Angelina Jolie lays down stringent conditions for son Pax after two accidents

Angelina Jolie has recently laid down stringent conditions for her son Pax Jolie-Pitt following his road accidents.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the Maleficent actress “would love it if Pax would take these accidents as a warning and give up on this need for speed, but that’s very unlikely”.

Last year, Pax had major road accident while driving Tesla in May 2024 two months before an e-bike crash that led to his ICU admission.

The first source revealed that Pax developed his liking for reckless behaviour after his childhood “spent out on dune buggies, racing around the sand in Santa Barbara,” with dad Brad Pitt.

“It was obvious he loved the thrill of going fast. [Angelina] didn’t see anything wrong with it at the time, but she regrets feeding into that now,” explained an insider.

However, the source said that Pax “is an adult and she can’t stop him from riding his electric bike”.

“Angelina does at least want him to take some defensive driving lessons before he gets back out there, he’s agreed to that as part of the consequences of the crash,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned that the Maria actress also “made” Pax “sign a contract promising he’ll always wear his helmet”.

Reflecting on Angelina’s condition, another insider pointed out that it’s “still going to give her anxiety every time Pax leaves the house on his bike”.

“All she can do is hope that Pax is realising how lucky he is to be alive with his brain intact and that he will act more responsibly on the road going forward,” concluded an insider.