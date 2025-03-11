Sam Asghari makes surprising comment about ex-wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has recently revealed his marriage to Britney Spears became a turning point in his career.

During the latest episode of Sirius XM's The Nikki and Brie Show on March 10, the actor and model responded to banishing someone as contestants do in Season 3 of The Traitors.

“It's a hand to hand,” said the 31-year-old.

Asghari continued, “I mean, that's what happened to me when I started acting.”

“I've been an actor ever since high school. We met on an acting set with my last partner (Spears) who I was married to, but I couldn't help that she was the biggest superstar in the world and that kind of gave me a kick start,” explained the actor.

Asghari further said, “So you know, it was both, so it's not banished, but whatever, but what's another you are an option if you don't banish them?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Asghari opened up about “a firm gray area” when it comes to fame.

“You know, everybody's famous by association. You know, whether you work with something or you, it’s just how it is,” pointed out the model and actor.

Meanwhile, Asghari also said he would “banish someone if they were lying about their body count.”

“It's like a used car. You come over here, you can't reverse the mileage on that car. That's illegal. That's against the law,” he declared.

However, Asghari added that the “lower the number of partners someone has the better”.