Kate Middleton returns to royal duties at Commonwealth Day service

Kate Middleton showcased her royal poise at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 10.

Dressed in a bold red Catherine Walker coatdress, Kate flawlessly executed a deep curtsy for King Charles, embodying tradition and elegance.

Her curtsy, a mark of respect to the monarch, highlighted her mastery of royal etiquette. Over 13 years as a working royal, Kate has perfected this gesture, even in tricky situations.

Royal women like Kate curtsy to the monarch, while male royals bow their heads.

Kate's seamless execution demonstrated her commitment to upholding royal customs.

Despite the formality, there was a heartwarming moment between Kate and Prince William. The couple shared a sweet laugh as they sat together in the front of Westminster Abbey, where they tied the knot in 2011.

This public appearance marks Kate's return to royal duties after revealing in January that she is in "remission" from cancer. Since then, the Princess of Wales has attended engagements and continued her work as a royal.

Recently, Prince William and Kate visited Wales ahead of St. David's Day, connecting with locals and trying their hand at making traditional Welsh cakes. The visit was seen as a boost to the community, still recovering from storm damage.

"It's lovely and an honor for Pontypridd to have a visit," said local business owner Theresa Conner. "For them to do so will help boost people in the town and raise our profile."

Through these engagements, Kate and William continue to strengthen their bond with communities across the UK, showing their dedication to serving the people and highlighting their ongoing commitment to royal duties.