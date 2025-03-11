King Charles snubs Taylor Swift with latest move

King Charles III is giving a rare glimpse into his personal music preferences with a new Apple Music program, The King's Music Room.

The special, premiering on March 10, showcases Charles' diverse and eclectic playlist, featuring artists from around the world, including Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé, and Miriam Makeba.

As he introduces each song, Charles' enthusiasm for music and storytelling shines through, revealing his remarkably engaging radio voice.

Among his favorite tracks, Bob Marley & The Wailers' Could You Be Loved stands out for its infectious energy and sincerity. Charles recalls Marley's words about giving people a voice.

Other notable choices include Diana Ross' Upside Down, which brings back memories of his younger days, and Beyoncé's Crazy in Love, for which Charles expresses gratitude for her support of his charity, The King's Trust.

He also congratulates her on her recent Grammy win.

Charles' travels have also influenced his playlist. Daddy Lumba's Mpempem Do Me reminds him of his 2018 visit to Ghana, while Davido's KANTE showcases his appreciation for Afrobeats.

Arrow's Hot, Hot, Hot takes him back to Montserrat and the warmth of the Caribbean climate.

Some songs carry deep family memories. Al Bowlly's The Very Thought of You reminds him of his beloved grandmother, while Dame Kiri Te Kanawa's E Te Iwi E (Call To The People) is especially sentimental, as it was performed at his wedding to Princess Diana.