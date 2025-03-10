Britney Spears opens up about the time she set her 'bathroom on fire'

Britney Spears accidentally sets her bathroom ablaze

Britney Spears boldly admits to having accidentally set her own bathroom ablaze, concerning her fans to the core.

The 43-year-old pop superstar recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing in front of a roaring fireplace.

While dancing in circles is nothing new for Britney, who's known for entertaining her followers, her caption revealed a more concerning tone.

She wrote at the time, “I dropped four sizes putting the cheetah on — haven’t danced in a while!!! I burned my bathroom down today, ran like a maniac back to the house because there was a pie in the oven.”

The Toxic singer confessed that she's "honestly tired of making sense of things these days," revealing she'd gone a long time without dancing.

This follows a gym accident five years ago, in which Britney accidentally set her home gym on fire.

She was quick to post an update on social media which read, “I walked past the door to the gym and flames… BOOM!!!!

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze, as she added: ‘by the Grace of God the alarm went off.”

Britney’s mental state has been alarming for her 41.8 million followers, who are in absolute awe of her well-being.