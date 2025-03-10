Hilaria Baldwin reveals how Alec’s trial took a toll on her

Hilaria Baldwin has recently revealed how Alec’s trial affected her and her family’s mental health.

Speaking on March 9 episode of The Baldwins, Hilaria, who returned home after charges in the Rust trial were dismissed, opened up that she wasn’t sure about the outcome.

“This is going to sound so stupid but I wrote the kids — that I left here — little letters and hid them. I told my friend where they were in case something happened to us,” said the 41-year-old.

Hilaria, who shares seven children with Alec, explained that her eldest voiced her concerns on screen about the legal issues involving her father.

“Carmen asked me last night, ‘When daddy goes to New Mexico, do I say goodbye to him? Do I say goodbye to him in a special way?’” recalled Alec’s wife during March episode before getting emotional.

Hilaria mentioned that her eldest “was so afraid that when Alec and I go into court that somebody is going to shoot us”.

Hilaria also recounted Alec struggles in the initial months, saying, “I found these text messages the other day between us and the day after he said he wanted to kill himself.”

“He has survivor’s guilt. … He wishes it were him. He would change places in a second,” she remarked.

The mom-of-seven continued, “This has affected his health and his mental health tremendously. In the past few years, he has had heart problems and, multiple times, he fainted.”

Earlier in February, Hilaria spoke on TLC series and pointed out that the “past three years has been a significant chunk of my children’s lives”.

“Our older ones were much younger, but have had the awareness because of their age to be able to understand what’s going on. The youngest three don’t know a life without this,” added the yoga instructor.