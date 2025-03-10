Buckingham Palace issues exciting update ahead of King Charles, Kate reunion

Royal family shared a delightful update as King Charles is set to reunite with his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate at a key event.

Palace released a video clip from the monarch's exciting project for Apple Music titled The King’s Music Room which has been made to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.

In the show, King Charles revealed a list of his favourite music artists from across the Commonwealth and shared a selection of songs that have brought him joy.

In a new video released on the official Instagram page of the royal family, the monarch was seen talking about the iconic singer Kylie Minogue and her performance at St. James's Palace in 2012.

The King said that she performed The Loco-Motion and said "This is a song for dancing."

"Again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to stay still," the monarch shared while joyfully tapping his fingers on the desk.

It is important to note that the King's new show is recorded at Buckingham Palace, in which the father of Prince William and Harry "provides anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen."

Notably, the Palace issued the exciting update ahead of King Charles and the Princess of Wales' possible reunion at the Commonwealth Day event which is set to take place today, March 10.