Blake Lively speaks out amid explosive legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively interacts with public for first time amid ongoing legal battle

Blake Lively is interacting with public for the first time amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni at Another Simple Favor’s premiere.

The Gossip Girl star, who is currently on the outs with her It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni after she filed a lawsuit against him for sexual harassment, opened up about her forthcoming character in the film.

Speaking exclusively with several media outlets at the premiere of the Paul Feige directorial, the 37-year-old actress said, "I love this character so much. It's probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play. So when Paul asked us to come back, I was so excited."

The mother-of-four was joined by her co-stars Anna Kendrick, Michele Morrone, as well as the director.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker said about working with the A-lister, "Every movie star has opinions about what they're doing. I haven't worked with one that doesn't want to get in there and work on stuff and make it better. That's our process. I love that Blake works that way."

For the unversed, Another Simple Favor is slated to hit the digital screens starting May 1.