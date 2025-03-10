Michael Jackson’s son Prince celebrates dad’s legacy

Michael Jackson’s son Prince steps out to celebrate his legendary father

Prince Jackson celebrated his father’s contribution to music as he made a rare appearance at the opening night of MJ: The Musical.

The 28-year-old visited the Lyric Theatre in Sydney on Saturday, March 8th to watch the show based on his father’s life.

Prince appeared to be cheerful as he posed solo at the red carpet, dressed in a navy blue pin-striped suit.

MJ: The Musical narrates the story of Michael’s creative process, as he prepared for the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

The play premiered on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre in 2021, on December 6th, and later opened in London’s West End in 2024.

The recent attendance marks Prince’s second time visiting the show, as he attended the preview night of MJ: The Musical in London, last year, along with his siblings Paris, 26 and Bigi, 23.

Michael welcomed son Prince and daughter Paris with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. He was also father to Bigi, who changed his name from Blanket in 2015.

Prince has also started a new event to honour his father, called “This is Thriller.” He announced the event on Instagram, last year in June and the event is set to take place every five years at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles.