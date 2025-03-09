EastEnders star’s unexpected romance with Stephen Mulhern resurfaces

EastEnders fans were surprised to learn that Emma Barton once had a secret romance with Stephen Mulhern

Fans of EastEnders were taken by surprise upon discovering that one of the soap’s most beloved stars once had a romantic connection with Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern.

Emma Barton, best known for her role as Honey Mitchell since 2005, has been at the center of numerous dramatic storylines, from battling an eating disorder to a controversial affair with Jay Brown.

Most recently, her character’s wedding to Billy Mitchell took a tragic turn after a shocking explosion at the Queen Vic claimed the life of Martin Fowler.

However, it’s Barton’s off-screen love life that has now captured fans' attention. Reports have resurfaced about her past relationship with Mulhern, the charismatic presenter famous for Catchphrase and Britain’s Got More Talent, reported DailyRecord.

The pair first met in 2008 while starring in a pantomime production of Snow White, with Barton in the title role and Mulhern playing Muddles. Their romance remained largely private, and after three years together, they amicably parted ways in 2011.

Mulhern later addressed their split, describing it as a “natural end” to their relationship. In a 2018 interview, he admitted that his demanding career had made it difficult to focus on his personal life, revealing that he hadn’t been on a date in years.

Fans were taken aback by the revelation of the former couple’s romance, with one posting on an EastEnders fan page: “Never would have guessed these two were together!”

Since their breakup, Barton has moved on with Jason Perry, lead singer of the rock band A, while Mulhern remains tight-lipped about his romantic life.