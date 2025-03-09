Meghan Markle’s name claim raises eyebrows as Buckingham Palace stays silent

Meghan Markle’s Royal name choice sparks debate amid Palace silence

Meghan Markle has reignited controversy by insisting on being called “Sussex” in her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stars in the new lifestyle and cooking show, was seen correcting actress Mindy Kaling when she referred to her by her maiden name.

'It’s so funny that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,' Meghan remarked, a statement that has since drawn mixed reactions from royal experts and the public.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards weighed in on the debate, emphasising how Meghan’s status is intrinsically linked to her royal connection.

'Without Sussex, without marrying Harry, she would probably still be in Suits or similar shows. She’s famous because she joined the royal family,' he explained on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show.

Despite Meghan’s preference, many continue to refer to her by her maiden name, with critics arguing that the Duchess is leveraging her royal title for personal branding.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier believes King Charles may not be pleased with Meghan’s remarks, though he is unlikely to take action.

'I doubt King Charles would be happy with Meghan emphasizing Sussex as her identity. However, I’ve always believed he is reluctant to strip her and Harry of their titles,' he told The Sun.

The controversy comes as Meghan’s new show faces mixed reviews, with reports suggesting that even those who dislike the Duchess are tuning in out of curiosity.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has remained silent on the matter, leaving royal fans speculating about the King’s true feelings on the subject.