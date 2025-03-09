Holly Willoughby’s new chapter after facing terrifying ordeal

Holly Willoughby is best known for her roles on Dancing on Ice and This Morning

Holly Willoughby has made a triumphant return to television, embracing a fresh start after enduring a harrowing chapter in her life.

The beloved presenter, best known for her roles on Dancing on Ice and This Morning, took a step back from the spotlight following a disturbing kidnapping plot that left her shaken.

In July 2024, Gavin Plumb, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years after being convicted of planning to kidnap and harm the mother of three.

The shocking ordeal led Holly to walk away from This Morning in October 2023, ending a 14-year tenure on the popular ITV show. Her departure came just months after the exit of her longtime co-host, Phillip Schofield.

Now, Holly is back doing what she loves, co-hosting Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern. Fans were thrilled to see her return to the ITV hit, with the grand finale featuring stars like Sam Aston, Michaela Strachan, and Anton Ferdinand.

Beyond the skating show, Holly has also appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and taken on an exciting role in Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt with Bear Grylls.

In a recent interview, Holly reflected on life’s unpredictability, saying, 'You never know what’s around the corner. I take things one step at a time, just like in the jungle.'

Prioritising her safety and well-being, Holly and her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, relocated their family to a secluded £8 million home outside London.

The move was accompanied by state-of-the-art security upgrades, ensuring a greater sense of privacy and protection.



