Royal reunion without Harry, Meghan: A cold reminder of their final farewell

As Westminster Abbey prepares to host the grand Commonwealth Day service, senior royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate, are set to reunite for the prestigious event.

Their presence marks a significant return after both the King and the Princess of Wales missed last year’s ceremony due to health battles.

However, the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be notable once again. The couple’s last appearance at the event in 2020 was steeped in tension, as they bid farewell to their roles as senior royals before relocating to North America.

Reports from that day suggested strained interactions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, with Harry allegedly struggling with emotions over a perceived snub.

According to sources, the order of service initially positioned Prince William and Princess Kate in the royal procession, while Harry and Meghan were excluded.

This reportedly left the Duke of Sussex feeling sidelined, prompting adjustments to the seating arrangements. Despite Meghan’s confident smile during the ceremony, insiders claimed Harry appeared visibly upset, reported Mirror.

This year’s service will once again move forward without the Sussexes, reinforcing their distance from the royal fold as they continue building their independent brand across the Atlantic.